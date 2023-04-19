MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.0 %

MLKN stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

