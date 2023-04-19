Molina Healthcare (MOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $19.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $19.75- EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE:MOH opened at $290.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average is $311.71. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
