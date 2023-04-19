M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $145.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

