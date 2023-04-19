Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,139 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

Stericycle Price Performance

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.