Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 155,371 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

