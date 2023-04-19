Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,724 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 383,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

