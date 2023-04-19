Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,792 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,406,000 after purchasing an additional 637,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 467,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

