Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,983 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 106.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

