Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 229,400 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MFA opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -54.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

