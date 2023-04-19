Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

