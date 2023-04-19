Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Articles

