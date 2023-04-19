Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.