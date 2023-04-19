Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 461 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

