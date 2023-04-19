Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,911 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

