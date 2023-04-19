Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,937 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after buying an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IAC by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,858,000 after buying an additional 341,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAC by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 231,052 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 756.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $98.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

