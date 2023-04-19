Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

