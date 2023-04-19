Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

