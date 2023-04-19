Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

