Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

