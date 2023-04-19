Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

