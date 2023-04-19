Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $192.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

