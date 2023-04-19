Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

