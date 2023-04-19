Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

