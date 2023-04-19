Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

