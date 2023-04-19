Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.88 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 220,219 shares of company stock worth $19,828,858 in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.