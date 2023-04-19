Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.93 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

