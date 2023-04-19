Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.95 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

