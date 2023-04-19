Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

