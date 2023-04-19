Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

