Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,506 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,381,000 after buying an additional 6,345,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after buying an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after buying an additional 385,205 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

