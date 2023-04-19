Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.01 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

