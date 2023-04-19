Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,598,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

