Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 358.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 475.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

United Airlines stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

