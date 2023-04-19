Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

