Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,616 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on SAN. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.