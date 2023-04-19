Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.29 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

NYSE THG opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

