Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.30 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,499 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.