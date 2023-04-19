Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.34 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter worth $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

