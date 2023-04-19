Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after buying an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

