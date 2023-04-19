Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

CPB opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

