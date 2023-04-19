Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.