Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

