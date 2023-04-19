Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,865 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter.

OFC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

