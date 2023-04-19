Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 50,966 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,656,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,186 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

