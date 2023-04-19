Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,006 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

CONMED Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

