Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after buying an additional 803,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after buying an additional 590,914 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 217,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

CRH Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.