Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

