Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 105,967 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,967 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of CTLT opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

