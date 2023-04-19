Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,126 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Herc by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,713 shares of company stock valued at $63,710,825. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.48. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

