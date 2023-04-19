Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,756 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

